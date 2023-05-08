Harbor Bridge Project announces new road opening, improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from Harbor Bridge Project, they are working to improve the connectivity of Northside roads and neighborhoods for motorists and drivers.

Starting Saturday, May 6, Lake Street will open permanently to help connect Sam Rankin Street to N. Port Avenue, weather permitting. The release states that there will be improvements to the roads, including sidewalks on each side of the street.

This signals a new milestone for Harbor Bridge project's roadworks construction.

Motorists are asked to be aware of potential traffic and go slow in the work zones.

