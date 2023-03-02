Harbor Bridge closures could impact traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project on Interstate-37 will be conducting road closures with the different phases of the project, according to a release.

The dates and times of the different closures are listed below:

Phase I: All southbound IH 37 mainlines from SH 286 to Staples Street will be closed from Thursday, March 2 to Friday, March 3.

All southbound IH 37 mainlines from SH 286 to Staples Street will be closed from Thursday, March 2 to Friday, March 3. Phase II: IH 37 freeway will be closed from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

IH 37 freeway will be closed from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5. Phase III: The Northwest Loop ramp connection to SH 286 will be closed from Sunday, March 5 to Monday, March 6.

Officials said message boards will be in place to help communication with commuters on managing their travel times and any possible detours.

