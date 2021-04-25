Hands-on Touch-A-Truck event teaches kids about everyday work vehicles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids got a chance to get up close and learn about different vehicles in their lives as a part of the Junior League of Corpus Christi's 3rd annual Touch-A-Truck event.

The event gave Coastal Bend children the opportunity to explore working trucks of all types and meet the people who build, protect, and serve the community.

This is the fourth year of the event, but last year's had to be canceled because of the pandemic. This year, they've moved to the South Lot at Whataburger Field, and they hope to continue to expand.

"This event allows us, through all the wonderful generous donations of all the sponsors to continue the league's mission and to improve the community and children's lives, said Touch-A-Truck co-chair Amanda Braun.

The event can be loud with sirens and horns blaring as children explore the trucks. Braun tells us that every year starting at 10 a.m. they have a sensory-friendly time where no horns or sirens are allowed so children with sensory issues can enjoy the event as well.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi says proceeds from this event will be used to "support community outreach programs focused on literacy and S.T.E.M. as well as “Done-in-a-Day” projects that target specific community needs."