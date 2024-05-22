Half Shell Jiu-Jitsu embraces origins of the martial art

PORTLAND, Tx — Half Shell Jiu-Jitsu focuses on Brazilian jiu-jitsu. But did you know this style of fighting is traced back to Japan?

"The martial art has definitely evolved into something very different,” instructor Adam Gonzalez said. “Let's rewind it like 100 to 150 years and jiu-jitsu was in Japan. There was Japanese jiu-jitsu and Judo. It was kind of the same thing, but people would use it interchangeably."

The art of jiu-jitsu soon spread making its way to South America.

"There was a judo black belt named Maeta who immigrated to Brazil, and he opened up schools,” Gonzalez said.

It's a story Adam Gonzalez has grown to appreciate. He started learning himself at the age of 15. Soon, his interest grew.

“I’ve seen it help people grow into stronger individuals. It teaches people discipline, humility, and respect for other people,” Gonzalez said.

Jiu-jitsu has become a popular style of fighting for any MMA fighter to have in their arsenal.

Gonzalez has spent the last 14 years teaching it to men, women, and even children as young as 4-years-old.He enjoys teaching it to anyone willing to learn.

"We get new people who come in all the time. Sometimes they stay for a month or two and some stick around for years,” Gonzalez said.

As jiu-jitsu continues to gain popularity, Gonzalez said it’s important to honor and recognize where it all started.

"Jiu-jitsu with the gi is very traditional but still very cool,” Gonzalez said.

Half Shell Jiu-Jitsu gave KRIS 6 News the opportunity to learn some moves on the mat along with the rest of the class.

Those moves which started in Japan and evolved to what we know today. Bringing together all walks of life.