Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on first new homes in four years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Habitat for Humanity held a ceremonial wall raising ceremony for two new homes being constructed on the 2300 block of Mary Street, marking the organization's first new construction in four years.

The wall-raising ceremony marks the official start of construction on the homes, built in memory of President Jimmy Carter and the late local community leader Jean Bolini.

Brianna Platz, who participated in the ceremony, is helping to build one of the homes for herself and her three daughters. The home is expected to be completed by December 2025.

"It's a good Christmas gift. It's gonna be! I'm able to give to my girls knowing that I worked hard and put a lot of time and dedication into doing my hours and stuff to get my home. We're looking forward to it," Platz said.

The two Mary Street homes represent a significant milestone for the organization as it resumes residential construction after a four-year hiatus.

"The job site has been made possible through the support of the city of Corpus Christi. We've partnered with them to purchase this property and a few others around the area to help revitalize the area," said Ben Molina, Interim Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity.