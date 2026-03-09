H-E-B Splash Park at Texas State Aquarium opens March 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many students in the Coastal Bend are on Spring Break, and the Texas State Aquarium is the place to be.

The Texas State Aquarium is expected to open its H-E-B Splash Park on Saturday, March 7. The H-E-B Splash Park is included with the Aquarium’s general admission.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water features are turned off 15 minutes before closing.

Beginning Monday, March 23, the park is expected to be open only on weekends through May 22.

On March 23, the H-E-B Splash Park will transition to operating Saturdays and Sundays only until May 22. The Aquarium will continue to welcome guests at its regular spring hours, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

To purchase tickets for the Texas State Aquarium, click here: Texas State Aquarium

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!