H-E-B releases bakery scented candles across state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The store that does more is giving shoppers an opportunity to fill their homes with familiar scents of its in-store bakeries.

H-E-B is selling the smell of some of its favorite foods in candle form with the launch of Flavor Favorites.

H-E-B said, "The mouth-watering line of candles are available in most H-E-B’s across the state and include scents such as Butter Tortilla, Blueberry Muffin, Cinnamon Rolls, The Cowboy Cookie, Two-Bite Brownies, Texas Wildflower Honey and Creamy Creations Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream."

Customers can choose a large jar for $12 or a small jar that costs $5.

KRIS 6 Executive Producer Keli Freeman couldn't resist getting her hands on one of the candles. She said she purchased hers at the H-E-B located at 3133 S. Alameda.

Keli Freeman

H-E-B says the scented candles are available at most stores across the state. If you'd like to purchase a candle go to heb.com for more information.

