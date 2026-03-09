H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition kicks off Wednesday

H-E-B will officially kick off its 13th annual Quest for Texas Best competition on Wednesday, March 11, searching for the best Texas-made products in the Lone Star State.

Submissions will be accepted through April 22. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $100,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to have their product featured on H-E-B shelves across the state.

The popular contest has discovered more than 1,000 unique products throughout Texas over the last decade — from cookies, coffees, empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices, and everything in between.

Over the years, H-E-B has reviewed more than 7,000 samples of Texas-made products and awarded nearly $3 million in prize money, complemented by marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support.

A panel of judges will determine the top 4 winning products. The Grand Prize winner will receive $50,000, the title of "Texas Best," and placement on store shelves. Additional prizes include $25,000 for first place, $15,000 for second place, and $10,000 for third place. Winners will be announced in October in San Antonio.

To prepare for the competition, participants will have the opportunity to meet with H-E-B Sourcing leaders during information sessions on the following dates:

March 18

April 8

April 15

April 21

Registration is required for the information sessions.

To enter, visit heb.com/quest.

