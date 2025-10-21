H-E-B picks up the tab for admission to local museums for the second year in a row

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is getting in the holiday spirit and they're sharing with the community.

For the second year in a row, the grocery chain will be picking up the tab for admission to area museums. Last year, H-E-B covered the admission to the Art Museum of South Texas, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, and the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures. This year, H-E-B is adding another local attraction to the list, the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

H-E-B will also cover the admission to 5 other attractions outside of the Coastal Bend. That includes the Children's Discovery Museum and the Texas Zoo in Victoria, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero, the Matagorda County Museum, and the City by the Sea Museum in Palacios.

"So we're from 3 to 9 this year," said H-E-B spokesperson Beth Dattomo. "We have the Gulf Coast region, so we go all the way down to Falfurrias and all the way up to Bay City and beyond."

Details of when the free admission begins will be announced by H-E-B on Friday.

In November, the grocery store chain celebrates 120 years as a company. Florence Butt started the company with a $60 investment. Flash forward to today, where it's now a $50,000,000,000 company.

Dattomo says their most important investment is in helping the community.

