H-E-B officially kicks off the 11th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — H-E-B launches its quest to find the best Texas-made products for the 11th year in a row. H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition aims to find the state's highest-quality food and household products.

Submissions for the competition will be accepted February 21 through April 4.

"Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state," said organizers.

H-E-B has discovered more than 100 unique products like cookies, coffees, empanadas, pickles, pho, salsas, spices, and everything in between.

"Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, and household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more. They have reviewed over 6,000 samples of the most creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2.5 million in prize money, complemented by marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support," added organizers.

Texans can submit their product through the H-E-B website anytime between Feb. 21 and April 4.