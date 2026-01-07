H-E-B names 18 Texas education finalists for 2026 awards program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas grocery giant H-E-B has selected 18 finalists across three categories for its 2026 Excellence in Education Awards program, which recognizes educators and institutions that go above and beyond for their students and communities.

The finalists include five early childhood facilities, five public school boards, and eight school districts throughout Texas. Each finalist will receive $5,000, totaling $90,000 in awards at this stage of the competition.

All 18 finalists will advance to compete for larger prizes at the statewide level in May. A panel of judges will visit each finalist's campus to meet with administration, staff, parents and community members before making their final decisions.

Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on Sunday, May 3. The ceremony will also honor six teachers, two counselors, and two principals.

Prize amounts for the top winners include $25,000 for one early childhood facility, up to $25,000 for one or more school boards, $100,000 for one large school district, and $50,000 for one small school district.

The program will also announce 50 Texas teacher, counselor, and principal finalists between January and March during surprise visits to schools and classrooms across the state.

2026 Finalists

Early Childhood Education Facilities:

Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School (San Marcos CISD, San Marcos)

Goodwill Exploration Center (Austin)

Gregory-Portland Early Childhood Center (Gregory-Portland ISD, Portland)

Lena Pope Early Learning Center (Fort Worth)

Menchaca Early Childhood Center (Southside ISD, San Antonio)

____________________

School Boards:

Alice ISD

Corpus Christi ISD

Garland ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Mesquite ISD

____________________

Large School Districts:

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Dickinson ISD

Garland ISD

Pearland ISD

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

____________________

Small School Districts:

Alice ISD

Angleton ISD

Midway ISD

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!