H-E-B invites Corpus Christi to free holiday feast on December 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is hosting its 37th annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner in Corpus Christi, offering a free meal and festive celebration for the entire community on Saturday, December 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilliard Center.

The event, located at 1901 N. Shoreline in Corpus Christi, is part of H-E-B's larger Feast of Sharing initiative that serves more than 340,000 meals across 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. The celebrations feature food, music, and holiday cheer, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors for a shared meal.

"Please join us as we give thanks for all of life's blessings. Our invitation is open to everyone, the dinner is free and the memories are truly everlasting," according to the event invitation.

Launched in 1989, H-E-B Feast of Sharing provides the grocery chain an opportunity to thank its loyal customers while welcoming everyone to their holiday dinner table. Over more than three decades, volunteers have helped serve more than 5 million meals through these celebrations.

The Corpus Christi event will include free transportation provided by the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, making the dinner accessible to more community members.

The initiative serves as an important component of H-E-B's year-round Hunger Relief Program. Last year alone, the program donated 34 million pounds of food to families in need. Since the program's founding in 1982, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations across Texas and Mexico.

Community members can learn more about the Feast of Sharing dinner at heb.com/feast.

