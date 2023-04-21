H-E-B giving away 250,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas in celebration of Earth Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B will be giving away 250,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas to celebrate Earth Day.

On April 22, customers who visit any H-E-B location in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

"Since 2008, H-E-B has given out more than three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day," said HEB officials.

Customers can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50.

"This year’s Earth Day tote highlights the H-E-B Our Texas, Our Future commitment, which is the company’s mission to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas," added officials.

H-E-B is committed to reducing its impact on the environment through waste diversion efforts along with several other programs to help conserve and protect the great state of Texas.

Students from hundreds of classrooms across Texas collected thousands of plastic bags as part of H-E-B’s Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge.

The schools that collected the most plastic bags will receive H-E-B gift cards as prizes, according to organizers.