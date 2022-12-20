H-E-B Feast of Sharing to take place this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and H-E-B have partnered up for the 34th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing, complete with free meals, entertainment and a play area for children.

According to a release, the event will take place on Friday, Dec. 23, at the American Bank Center located at 1901 North Shoreline Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Feast of Sharing has been a tradition since 1989 in both the U.S. and Mexico and serves more than 250,000 meals each year.

Eligible residents, which include seniors and disabled residents that are homebound due to age, serious illness or permanent disability, should contact the city’s call center at 311 to reserve a home delivery until Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.

Meal deliveries are coordinated by the city’s parks and recreation department, and delivered by local volunteers.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free shuttle service between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from the Staples Street Station to the American Bank Center on Friday. Passengers should let drivers know that they are attending the event.

