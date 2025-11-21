H-E-B Christmas Tree construction begins at Water's Edge Park for the December lighting ceremony

Construction officially kicked off for this year's H-E-B Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of festivities leading up to the annual lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Water's Edge Park.

Now in its eighth consecutive year at Water's Edge Park, the H-E-B Christmas Tree continues to serve as a symbol of partnership and celebration. The towering 66-foot structure consists of 195 panels and will be illuminated by nearly 6,000 lights, complemented by approximately 1,500 ornaments.

"It's important for us to give back to our communities. We also want to be a part of our communities that we're serving. You're shopping in our stores every day, and we're so grateful that you're there, but it's just as big a piece that we show up for our communities and be there when they need us as well, and today is no different for us to do that," said Beth Dattomo, H-E-B Public Affairs.

KRIS 6

"Kicking off the build of the H-E-B Christmas Tree is a special moment for us," Arlene Medrano said. "Each year, this tradition brings our community together in a meaningful way. We're grateful for H-E-B's continued support and for the Downtown Management District team whose hard work helps create an experience that so many families look forward to."

Medrano serves as Executive Director of the CCDMD.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.