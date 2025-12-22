H-E-B brings Holiday spirit to Coastal Bend with 37th annual Feast of Sharing

H-E-B hosted its 37th annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner at the Hilliard Center Saturday, Dec. 20th, welcoming members of the Coastal Bend community to enjoy a free meal and festive celebration.

The four-hour event is part of a larger effort across Texas and Mexico, where H-E-B serves more than 340,000 meals during the holiday season. Each celebration features a traditional turkey dinner, music, and activities designed to bring families and neighbors together.

Community member Jennifer Balderas said attending the event has become a yearly tradition for her and her family.

“They’re doing good for the community. They’re feeding the community when they need it,” Balderas said. “Thank you — we appreciate it for what you’ve done.”

H-E-B officials say the annual event reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting families and spreading holiday cheer throughout the region.

Launched in 1989, the Feast of Sharing allows the grocery chain to give back to the communities it serves by thanking loyal customers and ensuring everyone has a place at the table during the holidays.

