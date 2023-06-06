H-E-B and the Blood Center of the Coastal Bend team up to save lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you head to an area H-E-B this week you may spot the Bloodmobile in their parking lot. They're hoping you'll help save a life, and they'll give you some ice cream for doing so! Donors will receive a T-Shirt, Blue Bell Ice Cream voucher & an exclusive H-E-B item - while supplies last.

"This is our second annual summer blood drive with our good friends from H-E-B. Today we are kicking off here at our Saratoga location. We are also at Aransas Pass and Alice today. But we are going to be at multiple different H-E-B locations this whole week. It begins today and ends on Friday," Ashley Ramirez, Community Relations and Education Coordinator/Media Spokesperson for the Coastal Bend Blood Bank said.

Blood donations typically run dry during the summertime, so your donations are needed. The Bloodmobile will be all over the Coastal Bend this week. Here is a full list of this week's locations.

