CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Saturday, the Gulf Reach Institute will host the bringing the deep to light event at the Antonio Garcia Center on Agnes from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 pm. on Nov. 11.

You can learn about the deep ocean and the different sea life that live in the depths of our oceans, there will be fun activities for the whole family.

Organizers say there will even be robot demos and a live ship connection.

The event will be indoors, so no need to worry about the rain.