Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance continues to make history in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance hosted its 2nd annual coffee, donuts and body slam event at the Caraday Nursing Home.

Kathy Dunahoo has lived at the nursing home for 2 years and said this is probably her favorite event of the year.

“it’s a lot of fun, i would get in there (ring)if they’d let me,” Dunahoo said.

Nursing home administrator Ernest de La Garza said they love to keep their residents happy and the wrestling event from last year was something the residents kept asking for.

"For many of them this brings them back to their childhood as a lot of them stop watching it a long time ago and for them to come to us and witness it brings back memories from years past and it’s such a great feeling for them," De La Garza said.

“It’s a great thing to do because its so interesting you know because there is a lot of people and they are happy enjoying what they are doing and so yeah I think its great," Dunahoo said.

This year it was something different— they made it a fundraiser — all of the proceeds will go back to the residents activity program.

De La Garza said the nursing home is one of the busiest in town. They take their residents to many places such as Texas A&M Corpus Christi, he art museum, Hooks Games and even the Ice Rays.

Ben Galvan, the owner of the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance, said giving back is important and they have been doing it for many years.

“They are stuck here every day all day with not too much to do so to be able to bring them outside and have this wrestling event I think it was an awesome thing to see their faces light up to make their day it just means a lot to us," Galvan said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo officially proclaimed Aug. 8, 2024 Pro Wrestling History Day and thanked GCWA and Caraday Nursing home for making community involvement history.

Galvan added that GCWA is honored to give back to the community and if other entities would like to collaborate to reach out.

They are always looking for sponsors or even donations.

And when KRIS 6 News Reporter Naidy Escobar asked Kathy if she was ready to step in the ring her response was: 'Oh what in there? Oh hell yeah'

