Guardian Angel's Legacy: One man graduates police academy after personal tragedy

INGLESIDE, Tx. — Tragedy is something that many people face. However, one man took his as a motivation for his blessing.



Jose Alvarado is the newest officer in the Aransas Pass Police Department.

His father passed away during his second week at the police academy.

Jose's brother, Jesus said that he is extremely proud of his brother for completing the academy after the passing of his father.

Jose works his first shift as an officer on Wednesday.

Tuesday was a good day for Jose Alvarado who is the newest officer on the Aransas Pass Police Department. After 6 long months in the police academy, his time has finally come to be sworn in.

“I think I’ve had proper training and I know I am going to get more training here with my FTO’s and I’m ready for a new challenge,” Alvarado said.

He said overcoming challenges is something that he’s had to do his entire way throughout the academy.

“The academy started July 5th and the second week in the academy, July 10th, my dad passed away,” he said.

However, Alvarado said that he used the moment when he was at his lowest to make a promise to his father and that promise was not an easy one.

“Three minutes before, I was saying my goodbyes with my family and one thing I remember the most that will stick with me for forever is telling my dad that I was going to graduate the academy for him and for my mom and it happened,” Alvarado said.

Jose's journey through the police academy has been marked by determination and the memory of his father's unwavering support. Jesus Alvarado is Jose’s brother. He said that attending the swearing-in to witness the reward for his brother’s hard work meant the world to him.

“Him facing the passing of my father, I know it hit us all pretty hard, but he was able to go through that and to come out on the other side a lot stronger, more focused, and knowing what he wants in the future,” Jesus said.

Jose said that he believes his dad guided him through the academy.

“My dad was always there with me. I thought about him every day and I know he was there with me every day. I did it for him. I used him as my main motivation and he was there,” Alvarado said.

Jose told KRIS 6 News that this is the best gift exchange he has ever received.

“My dad would be happy, really happy. He always told us to follow our dreams and do what we want and not listen to anyone else. Do what we want and to make our dreams come true,” he said.

