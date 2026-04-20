Grow Local South Texas to celebrate Earth Day with special community event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grow Local South Texas will celebrate Earth Day with a special community market event that brings together farmers, families, and community members for an evening of local food, live music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.

The community gathering will showcase local vendors and create a festive space for residents to connect, support local agriculture, and celebrate the spirit of Earth Day.

For more than a decade, Grow Local South Texas has worked to improve access to fresh, locally grown food while supporting farmers and producers across the Coastal Bend. The organization's weekly market and programs help connect the community to nutritious foods while also providing education and opportunities for the next generation to learn about where their food comes from.

The Earth Day market will highlight the organization's programs that expand food access, including its SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks programs, which double SNAP benefits up to $30 at the market every Wednesday. To make the day even more special, the first 100 adults ages 18 and up will receive a $5 Grow Buck, redeemable for fresh vegetables, herbs, produce, fruit-bearing plants, meat, and eggs from market vendors.

Families are also invited to take part in a seed planting activity for all ages and enjoy family art time inside the Art Center.

"This market is incredibly special to me because it represents what local food can do for a community," said Hanna Kiely, Operations Manager for Grow Local South Texas. "For 14 years, we've been creating a space where families can access fresh, locally grown food while also helping our children learn where their food comes from. When kids understand farming, cooking, and healthy food, it builds lifelong habits. Seeing farmers, parents, and children all coming together at the market reminds me that this work is really about investing in the future of our community."

Adding culinary inspiration to the evening, Chef Sarah Flores, co-owner of Streat Korner Kitchen, will host a live cooking demonstration. Complimentary samples will be served starting at 6:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Families and friends are encouraged to join for an evening of community, cooking, creativity, and celebration of local food and art at one of Corpus Christi's most beloved weekly farmers' markets.

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