Grieving a loss during this holiday season? Here's a new resource for you

Three Padre Island women started a GreifShare program on Padre Island

All have loved ones who died

Want to help others battling similar struggles, especially during the holidays

Lore Heavilin, Angie Pacheco, and Cindy Adams have all lost immediate family members. They have all attended a GreifShare program at some point in their lives, and they realized that there was a need to start a chapter of this group on Padre Island.

"The GriefShare program is a support group for people that are grieving any kind of loss, like a daughter, son, parent, spouse, a really good friend," Lore Heavilin said.

Lore lost two daughters, Angie lost her husband and her son, and Cindy lost her son.

Anyone who needs some extra support is welcome to attend the GreifShare program. Lore, Cindy, and Angie are hosting a 13-week program, starting on Jan. 11th which will take place every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., at the Padre Island Baptist Church.

”Just trying to find peace and comfort through this and knowing that you’re not alone and there are 13 different sessions, and each week is a different emotional feeling tied to that," Angie Pacheco said.

The women emphasized that no one is forced to speak at the GriefShare sessions. People are just encouraged to listen, and perhaps gain some insight from others who have had a similar experience.

"It’s just an incredible program that walks you through so many aspects of grieving," Lore Heavlin said.

They also said that there is no right or wrong way to grieve, and everyone's grieving process looks different. The group is there to help support people no matter what they are going through.

All that is required to join the Padre Island Greif Share Group is to pay a $20 registration fee which covers the interactive workbook that is used during the thirteen-week course.

To find a local GreifShare group and sign up, click here.

“I think it's important for people to know that they’re not alone. That we want to be there to help them, and that other people in the group are there to support them as well," Cindy Adams said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.