Gregory veteran handed keys of her brand new rig

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News has an update on a local army veteran and single mom who had to change careers.

On Friday, Ashley Leiva was presented the keys to her brand new Kenworth rig she won last year. We shared her Army to civilian life story on Veterans in Focus.

After the death of her mother — who was also a truck driver — Ashley and her brother took over their mother's business.

The director of Del Mar College's transportation services nominated Ashley for the 2022 National Transition Trucking Driving for Excellence Award.

On Friday morning, staff at French-Ellison Trucking Center handed her the keys.

"I can't believe it," Leiva said. "There's so many veterans that applied for it. And for me to be chosen for it, it feels great."

Ashley credits her late mom for helping her win the Kenworth truck.

She'll be using it to transport crude oil with her brother all across Texas.

We wish her luck on her journey.