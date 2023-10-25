Gregory-Portland ISD hosts its annual state of the district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD held its annual state of the district keeping parents and the community informed.

"As these industries come here, they become a part of our tax base,” Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said.

Industrial growth in Portland is bringing money into the district. In fact, they make up 90% of the tax collections. There are also more houses being built so there are more children being enrolled.

"Because of that tax base they provide we're able to go up for school bonds without raising our tax rate,” Cavazos said.

Parents tell us they are happy with the direction the district is taking. Nicole Nolen has seen how much the district has improved over the years.

"I think people are moving here because jobs are moving them here. I think once they get here, they realize our district is one of the more superior ones. On top of that we have folks coming from surrounding areas transferring in,” Nolen said.

Nearly 5,000 students are currently enrolled at GPISD, a key point during the state of the district. Dr. Cavazos also highlighted state test results, employee engagement, and awards given to the district.

"Celebrating our progress because we've made a lot of growth in the last year,” Cavazos said.

As the Gregory Portland area continues to grow there's a lot Dr. Cavazos has planned.

"In a year from now we'll have pre-k and kinder kids in the new school learning through experiential learning and knowing that will launch and set up our kids as they move through our system. Then a couple years later we'll start to see our academic outcomes improve even more,” Cavazos said.

Gregory-Portland residents can expect to see their bond dollars being put to use, leaving a direct impact on its students and their future.