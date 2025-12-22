Gregory-Portland ISD Early Childhood Center named 2026 finalist in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

PORTLAND, Tx — The Gregory-Portland Early Childhood Center has earned a spot among the state's top early learning programs, being named one of five finalists for the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

The recognition places Gregory-Portland ISD in the spotlight for its commitment to high-quality early childhood education and innovative classroom practices that build strong foundations for its youngest students.

"Being named a finalist for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards is a tremendous honor for Gregory-Portland ISD," said Dr. Michelle Cavazos, G-PISD Superintendent. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our early childhood educators and staff who are committed to creating nurturing, engaging learning environments that build strong foundations for our youngest learners."

Principal Robin Rice is excited about the recognition, emphasizing how all the teachers are so passionate about their jobs.

"We are so excited and truly honored to be named a finalist for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards," Rice said. "Our teachers and staff are passionate about what they do. Every day, our teachers and staff work to create a place where our children feel safe, supported, and excited to learn."

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program annually recognizes exceptional public-school professionals, teachers, counselors, principals, schools, early childhood centers, school boards, and districts across the state.

The awards honor those who demonstrate dedication, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to student success, paying tribute to educators who consistently go above and beyond in serving their students and communities.

