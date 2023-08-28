Gregory-Portland football player remains in hospital with punctured lung

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A member of the Gregory-Portland football team is still recovering in the hospital after he was seriously injured in last Thursday night's game.

Sophomore Ryder Harrison is a wide receiver and defensive back for the Gregory-Portland Wildcats. At theopening game of the 2023 football season, Harrison took a hard hit during the fourth quarter that caused a punctured lung.

Despite leaving the game early, the 15-year-old totaled five tackles and one forced tumble on defense. Harrison also led the team in receiving yards with three catches for 49 yards.

Harrison was taken to the hospital after the game and currently has a chest tube to help him breathe.

His mom, Rhonda Harrison, told KRIS 6 News that his injury is not fully healed and it is causing air to keep leaking into his lung cavity. But his doctors have his fever under control and are in the process of getting more X-rays to see how to proceed.

