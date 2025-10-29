GREGORY MILL FIRE: Closures, evacuations, and containment updates

2:30 p.m. UPDATE:

The fire that forced evacuations in Gregory is now 90% contained, city officials announced following a 1:00 p.m. briefing at City Hall.

Several structures sustained damage, and potentially hazardous smoke remains in the area with affected air quality. Residents—especially those with respiratory issues—are urged to stay away from affected areas until further notice, officials said.

Red Cross shelters will remain open through Sunday. Power restoration is expected this afternoon for residents who can safely receive service.

The following streets remain closed: West 4th Street to Avenue C, and 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Streets, as well as Avenues A and B. Law enforcement is securing the perimeter, and residents are warned not to attempt entry.

City officials are asking the community to hold donations until specific needs can be determined following damage assessments.

The Texas A&M Forest Service remains on site assisting with containment efforts while investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

"The City of Gregory extends its heartfelt thanks to all local fire departments, county and state agencies, and nonprofit organizations standing with us during this emergency," officials said in the statement.

10:22 a.m. UPDATE:

KRIS 6 News spoke with Gregory Mayor Estella Boyes, who says the number of homes affected by the fire remains unknown as heavy smoke continues to blanket the area.

The fire is now 90% contained, but officials are concerned it could reignite when crews begin moving bales of cotton. Authorities are keeping residents out of the affected area due to ongoing fire danger.

Road closures remain in effect:



5th through 8th Streets: CLOSED

Avenues A and B: CLOSED

Avenue C: OPEN to the west

Stephen F. Austin Elementary School remains closed on Thursday. Officials suspect there may be smoke damage to the school building and expect to learn more after an inspection this afternoon.

The next official briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. KRIS 6 News will provide updates following that briefing.

8:49 a.m. UPDATE:

The Mill Fire is now 90% contained with 14 acres impacted, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

7:30 a.m. UPDATE:

According to the City of Gregory, 4th Street and Avenue C remain closed, and City Hall is temporarily closed to the public. Stephen F. Austin Elementary School is closed. The city says smoke continues in the area and asks residents to protect themselves and avoid the area.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs signed a Disaster Declaration for San Patricio County on Thursday. That declaration, according to the county, allows the county to take necessary steps to protect public safety, coordinate emergency response resources, and seek state and federal assistance if needed.

10:00 p.m. UPDATE:

The Mill Fire is now 50% contained. The City of Gregory says in a Facebook post that power is expected to be restored by Thursday morning, though natural gas services will remain off. Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Gregory will be closed on Thursday. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says in a Facebook post that there is "no exact number of lost homes yet."

9:00 p.m. UPDATE:

According to fire officials, the Mill Fire is now 50% contained. Crews have also been battling the FM 628 Fire (95% contained) and the Cape Valero Fire (100% contained).

6:00 p.m. UPDATE:

Fire officials tell KRIS 6 the earlier estimate of 40 acres was incorrect and say that 15 acres have burned. The fire is now 25% contained. A mandatory evacuation order and road closures remain in place.

5:15 p.m. UPDATE:

The evacuation center has been moved to the Portland Community Center at 2000 Billy G Webb Dr.



4:20 p.m. UPDATE:

Gregory city officials are meeting to discuss whether evacuees should be moved from Gregory City Hall to a location in Portland.

4:10 p.m. UPDATE:

Four single engine air tankers are in the area trying to attack the fire from above.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE:

The fire is believed to have started west of 6th Street and Avenue A in Gregory.

The following areas are being evacuated:



Avenue A

Avenue B

Avenue C

Avenue D

4th Street

5th Street

6th Street

7th Street

8th Street

9th Street

North Gregory Street

The City of Gregory has opened City Hall as a temporary shelter.

The fire is currently burning about 40 acres.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several crews are fighting a massive fire at the cotton gin in Gregory off Highway 181 and Highway 361.

Crews with the Taft, Sinton, and Portland Fire Departments are on scene but dealing with extremely windy conditions and heavy smoke.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire or how big it is.

Fire officials are asking that if you're in the area, drive with caution.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

