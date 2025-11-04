Gregory Mill Fire 100% contained; residents return home as recovery efforts begin

The Mill Fire that prompted evacuations and destroyed homes in Gregory last week is now fully contained, according to city officials.

Mayor Estella Boyes confirmed that the fire danger has been addressed and people can now safely return to their homes, urging residents to document any fire-related damages for recovery purposes.

"I can't say enough about all our first responders who helped us out with our emergency," Boyes said in a statement. "The council members and staff were on for 24 hours while this situation was in progress. You are heroes."

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, at the Gregory Gin Company off Highway 181 and Highway 361. The blaze forced the evacuation of residents on Avenues A through D and 4th through 9th Streets, as well as North Gregory Street.

On Monday, the City of Gregory announced via social media that it has partnered with Church Unlimited in Portland as the official donation and distribution site for affected families. The location at 1860 Billy G. Webb in Portland is accepting donations today and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Accepted donations include clean clothing, shoes, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, cleaning supplies, bedding, diapers and wipes, children's toys and clothing, and unexpired, unopened non-perishable food items.

Affected individuals who live within the mandatory evacuation zone can receive vouchers at Gregory City Hall, located at 310 Ayers Street. Residents must bring a photo ID with their current address to register. Distribution for those with vouchers will take place Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Church Unlimited.

The city is not currently accepting monetary donations, but said more information on financial contributions will be provided soon.

