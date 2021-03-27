Gregory city leaders provide a little Easter joy, hand out over 200 bags to children

GREGORY, Texas — Easter is right around the corner and usually around this time many kids and their families would get together for an annual egg hunt.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, things just might look a little different for 2021. That's why at 'Our Children’s Park' in Gregory, several cars were lined up and waiting for Easter bags provided by Gregory city leaders.

“I like that they’re doing this, they're keeping people safe at the same time so I personally like that,” said one parent.

City leaders put together over 200 bags and handed them out from car to car so children could have a little joy for the Easter Holiday.

“We’re trying to bring back what we had more or less lost because of the pandemic, so we’re trying to wake up these kids and let them know we’re still here for them we’re here to help them, we’re here to make sure that they are out in public and be able to feel safe about themselves,” said city Of Gregory secretary Norma Garcia.

The drive-thru Easter bag giveaway was sponsored by Cheniere Energy who helped provide the bags filled with Easter eggs, treats, and snacks. Those who waited in line say events like these are good for children in the community to participate in.

“This is very cool because it’s for my grandkids, for the kids, and you know for them to get out and get something celebrating Easter,” said resident Pete Lucio.

Lucio had waited in line with his 8-year-old grandson Anthony Perez who was excited about his Easter bag.

“I like it because it's Jesus’ day,” said Perez.

A resident we spoke to also says “I’m a teacher so, I see how this pandemic is affecting the kids every day and so I think this is very cool that they’re doing something for them, they can come out and feel a little bit normal,” said the mother.

Gregory city leaders say they are planning upcoming events like a movie night at the park in the month of May.