CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opa!!

The 62nd annual Greek Festival is back at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, featuring Greek food, drink, dancing, live music, church tours, culture, and more! Click here for the whole dance and music schedule.

"We are expecting a good increase in the crowd. The weather is looking to be very,very, nice. So whenever the weather is nice, the festival does very well, so we expect a pretty good crowd this year as well," George Polakis, co-chair of the Greek Festival, said.

Mike Salazar Children dancing at the Corpus Christi Greek Festival 2024

When asked what items are the crowd favorites, Polakis said, "Sovlaki on a stick, of course. Our pastries are to die for. Yeah, they're really good. Baklava, of course, is everybody's favorite, and we have the twisted kura, the twisted cookies we sell by the dozen and buy as many as you want."

The festival will take place from Friday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 9 at 502 S Chaparral St. The times are listed below:

Friday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 - 5 p.m.

Greek Fest is back this weekend

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.