Grayson Salas enters plea deal in fatal 2019 accident

Salas enters plea deal in fatal 2019 accident
KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 10:12 PM, Dec 13, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 22-year-old man has entered a plea deal in a fatal accident that took the life of a 50-year-old man.

Monday, Grayson Salas plead guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

It stems from an accident that happened in April 2019. Police said Salas was driving recklessly on I-37 when he struck a vehicle Rene Ramos was driving.

Ramos would later die at an area hospital.

Salas was originally charged with intoxication and manslaughter with a vehicle.

With Tuesday's plea deal, he will serve two years in prison.

