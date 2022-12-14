Grayson Salas enters plea deal in fatal 2019 accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 22-year-old man has entered a plea deal in a fatal accident that took the life of a 50-year-old man.
Monday, Grayson Salas plead guilty to criminally negligent homicide.
It stems from an accident that happened in April 2019. Police said Salas was driving recklessly on I-37 when he struck a vehicle Rene Ramos was driving.
Ramos would later die at an area hospital.
Salas was originally charged with intoxication and manslaughter with a vehicle.
With Tuesday's plea deal, he will serve two years in prison.
