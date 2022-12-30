Grandson arrested in connection with house fire on Prescott Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Thursday morning working a fire on the 2200 block of Prescott Street on the city's west side.

Investigators said an unknown man started a fire in a back bedroom of the house around 8 a.m.

"It was rumored that somebody had started the fire. The call came in for the fire, possibly in the oven. When fire crews arrived, the fire was found in the back bedroom, so it is suspicious," CCFD Captain Vicha said.

The fire fully engulfed the back bedroom and was spreading to another bedroom before fire crews were able to put out the blaze.

According to officials, two adults and one teenager made it out of the home safely. No injuries have been reported at this time.

A neighbor said she was sitting on her front porch when she saw the owner of the home being physically attacked by her grandson.

The neighbor asked the elderly woman if she needed to use the phone, and the elderly woman replied yes and said her 42-year-old grandson had broken all of her phones.

The neighbor said the unknown man was seen running from the home after he heard sirens approaching the residence.

CCPD confirms they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the house fire, and he will be booked on Aggravated Robbery, Injury to a Child/Elderly, Arson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interfering with a 911 call, Tampering w/ Physical Evidence, and Evading Arrest w/ Previous Conviction charges.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

