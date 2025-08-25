GPISD remembers the life and legacy of longtime theater teacher Charlotte Brown

GREGORY, Texas — Longtime legend and Theater Director Charlotte Brown at Gregory-Portland ISD passed away August 19, the district announced.

She led a profound 45-year career at the district, and shaped generations of students as well as transforming the district's performing arts program.

Brown retired in 2017 after 45 years of teaching at Gregory-Portland High School, where she led students to the UIL One-Act Play State Competition 18 times. She and her students won seven championships. Many of her students competed at the UIL state level as well, and several went on to pursue theater careers.

GPISD Board of Trustees named the district's performing arts center in her honor in 2017. The Charlotte Brown Performing Arts Center stands as a tribute to her 45 years of advancing the district's theater program and earning both state and national recognition.

Gregory-Portland ISD states in a press release that it "extends hearfelt condolences to her family, former students, colleagues, and all whose lives she touched."

