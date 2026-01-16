Governor Abbott delivers remarks at Texas VFW Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks on Friday at the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Mid-Winter Conference, honoring service members who served the nation abroad and reaffirming his commitment to supporting Texas veterans.

The Governor spoke alongside VFW leadership, including VFW State Commander Dave Walden, VFW Officer of the Day Willie Keller, VFW State Chaplain Jim Russell, and other veterans and advocates at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel.

During his address, Abbott emphasized Texas's significant role in national defense, noting that the state serves as the home base of America's military might with more than 1.7 million veterans and active military personnel.

"I'm proud to say of all the states in America, Texas ranks number one as the home of more veterans than any other state in the country," said Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott also highlighted the state's victories for veterans, including Texas's workforce that is committed to hiring veterans, affordable housing, service-disability programs, suicide prevention, and substance abuse.

Additionally, the Governor announced the designation of $50 million for ibogaine clinical trials, a potential medication that could significantly improve the lives of veterans struggling with various conditions.

