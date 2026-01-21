Governor Abbott activates state of emergency as most of Texas braces for artic cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of potential winter weather impacts expected across the state beginning Thursday.

"Based on current forecasts, the State of Texas is acting to ensure Texans have the resources they need before severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas," said Governor Abbott. "As temperatures could drop below freezing and regions of Texas face snow, ice, and freezing rain, it is crucial that Texans remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. I thank emergency management personnel and first responders for working tirelessly to keep Texans safe."

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic cold front is expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures and wind-chills to the state through the early part of next week. Additionally, a storm system is expected to move through the state, bringing the possibility of freezing rain, sleet, and snow that could create hazardous travel conditions into the weekend and cause impacts to infrastructure.

Areas most at risk of wintry weather are northwest, north, and northeast Texas. Freezing rain and sleet are more likely to impact areas across west, central, south-central, east, and southeast Texas.

Although cold rain is expected across deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, confidence is not high but is increasing, so it is important to prepare. The best chance for a glaze of ice in South Texas will be in the Victoria Crossroads and areas farther north.

State Emergency Resources Activated

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team; personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps

Texas National Guard: High-profile vehicles and personnel to support stranded motorists

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): All-Hazard Strike Teams consisting of firefighters, engines, and equipment such as motor graders to assist with snow/ice clearance; saw crews

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens to support local law enforcement; high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to patrol Texas roadways

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Public Works Response Team): Personnel to assist with public works needs

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Winter and Severe Weather Packages, including medics and ambulances

Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

Texas Education Agency: Monitoring school district needs across the state

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts and prepare for possible power outages and hazardous driving conditions. For the latest road conditions and closures, visit DriveTexas.org before traveling.

