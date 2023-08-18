Gov. Abbott offering reward for arrest of Harris County deputy shooter

UPDATE - 4 p.m.

The search for the suspect involved with the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy at a traffic stop on Wednesday night is kicking up a notch.

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of the individual involved with the shooting, according to a press release from the Governors Office.

"Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas," Gov. Abbott said. "Working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, we will not stop until these dangerous criminals are brought to justice. Our prayers remain with the Sheriff's deputy and his loved ones."

To share any information, call the Texas Crime Stopper hotline at 1(800)252 - 8477 or submit a tip through the DPS mobile app or the Texas 10 Most Wanted website.

ORIGINAL - 1:18 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has issued a Blue Alert after a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop and sent to a hospital Wednesday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old James Green has been apprehended.

Authorities are still searching for 34-year-old Terran Green and a blue 2016 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate SVJ6590 believed to be connected with the shooting. Terran was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

If you see Terran Green or the suspected vehicle, you are asked to call the police.

