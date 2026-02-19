Goodwill Run celebrates 39 years of racing to change lives in Corpus Christi

The 2026 Goodwill Run, presented by Frontier Waste Solutions, will kick off its 39th year on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. The premier fundraising event features a 5K run and 2-mile walk along the Corpus Christi bayfront and Water Gardens, attracting over 700 participants annually.

All proceeds from the race support Goodwill Industries of South Texas' free employment and training programs for South Texans with disabilities or other barriers to employment. The event serves as the organization's largest fundraising initiative.

"Goodwill Industries of South Texas is thrilled to celebrate 39 years of the Goodwill Run, and we are incredibly grateful to all of our participants and supporters who help us raise critical funds for our programs," said Amanda Garcia, VP of Development, Goodwill Industries of South Texas.

Garcia said many people don't realize that donation sales fund job training and placement programs offered completely free to those with employment barriers. In the past five years alone, events such as the Goodwill Run have helped put over 27,500 South Texans back to work.

New features debut at 2026 race

This year introduces several new elements to enhance the participant experience. The inaugural Vendor Village will feature Tom's Coffee truck, taco trucks, and more than 20 community partner vendors offering kids' activities and giveaways. The village opens at 7:00 a.m., one hour before the race begins.

A costume contest, presented by Adame Commercial Real Estate, debuts with individual and group categories for both adults and youth. Participants can register their costumes by 7:30 a.m. at the registration table in the Vendor Village.

Girl Scouts can earn a limited edition Goodwill Run patch by collecting four large bags of donations. Scouts who bring donations to packet pickup on March 6 at La Palmera Mall will receive their patch and free race entry.

Student participation encouraged through Mission Multipliers program

The Goodwill Mission Multipliers program educates students about Goodwill's mission while providing service hours in exchange for donated goods. Students who collect four or more bags of gently used clothing or household items receive free registration and earn two service hours per bag.

Registration costs $30 per participant, though students and Girl Scouts who meet donation requirements receive free entry. Participants are encouraged to register early to secure preferred t-shirt sizes, as quantities are limited.

Race day logistics and awards

The Vendor Village opens at 7:00 a.m. on race day, with the run beginning at 8:00 a.m. Packet pickup occurs Friday, March 6, at La Palmera Mall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or on race day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.

Awards include medals for first, second, and third place in each age group for the 5K run. The 2-mile walk recognizes top male and female finishers, plus top male and female masters. Costume contest winners will be announced in adult and youth categories for both individual and group entries.

All participants receive a commemorative race t-shirt and swag bag. Student runners who bring donations will receive a Mission Multiplier Medal recognizing their community impact efforts.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!