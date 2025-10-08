Goodbye, Walgreens! Hello 7-Eleven!

One of the city's busiest intersections is about to get easier.

According to an state online database, 7-Eleven will build a new gas station at the old Walgreens location on the corner of Airline Road and McArdle Road.

Work is scheduled to be completed by March 29, 2026.

The contractor for the project has hired White Star Services, LLC to demolish the old store and pharmacy.

White Star Services, LLC's owner, Fernando Flores, said the work will begin Oct. 21 or Oct. 22, and the demolition and clean-up is expected to last about two weeks.

Since the work is located near a high-traffic area, a fence could be erected to keep pedestrians and drivers safe.

