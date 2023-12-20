Goodbye, La Siesta Motel! Goodbye, shootings and crime!

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — If you've driven down Leopard Street lately, you know it doesn't look like the same street it was five years ago or even a year ago.

On Wednesday morning, demolition crews tore down the abandoned motel on the 4300 block of Leopard Street, which had been abandoned for years.

In the last few weeks, crews with White Star Services, LLC began working on interior demolition. On Wednesday, they finished.

Fernando Flores with White Star Services, LLC said his crew was contracted by the city to tear down the motel because of the crime and drug activity it was attracting.

"The City of Corpus Christi gave us a call. There was a bunch of shootings here and it was starting to be dangerous and the cops said it was a problem area for them," Flores said.

KRIS 6 reached out to the City of Corpus Christi about the property. The city's Senior Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow said the lack of property maintenance and neglect by the property owner has led to several instances of vandalism, fire and criminal activity that have progressively increased in recent years.

"The City declared an Emergency Demolition Order to raze the five buildings at 4300 Leopard due to the structural defects and conditions arising from vandalism which threatened the structural integrity of the buildings, and has caused clear and imminent danger to life, safety, and neighboring properties unless the buildings were immediately demolished," Morrow added.

According to the Nueces County District Clerk's website, the property at 4300 Leopard Street is owned by Prayosha, Inc.

In the meantime, the crews that demolished the motel also demolished the Pizza Hut on Leopard Street near Old Robstown Road.

