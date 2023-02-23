Good Samaritan Rescue Mission's new upgraded building brings along a new attitude

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission has moved into a new building and is ready to serve the people of the Coastal Bend.

The new building is located where the old Red Roof Inn Motel used to operate on Nueces Bay Boulevard.

The building used to be grounds for the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, so it's been in the community for over 60 years.

Now, this is the newest building, and the organization just moved in 2 months ago. The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission was long overdue for an upgrade, with this project years in the making.

"There were always problems. Everything was old," said Carole Murphrey, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

"And so we couldn't wait to get here," said Murphrey.

Carole Murphrey is the Rescue Mission's Executive Director, and she started working there over 50 years ago and says not only is helping people her passion, but she believes it's her calling.

"I wouldn't do it any other way," said Carole Murphrey, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

"I always said I'm going to take care of them as long as I possibly can, and when I'm too old and decrepit to take care of them, they're going to take care of me," added Murphrey.

The original building was built over 90 years ago.

"When I went to the location on South Alameda, construction workers were cleaning it out in preparation for it to be demolished," said Murphrey.

Murphrey says there were cracks in the walls, structural issues, and not enough space to accommodate those in need.

"Everything was beginning to break; it was like we had a serious repair problem," said Murphrey.

However, the new facility has 87 rooms to rent, industrial washer and dryers, along with a new kitchen and dining hall.

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission also helps with job placement and obtaining a Texas Identifaction card by allowing residents to use the Rescue Mission's address.

Rhonda Stinger says she and her husband started staying with Good Samaritan about four years ago.

Stinger says not only is this place important to her, it feels like a family.

"They're just very loving. God couldn't have put me in a better place," said Rhonda Stringer, guest at Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

"It's like the morale of the people has changed. It's gotten better. It's like they have something to look forward to," said Stinger.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission is open 24/7, so people can check into the facility in the middle of night or whenever they need to.

For more information on the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, visit their website here.