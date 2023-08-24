Watch Now
Going, going, gone! Boat 'N Net closes Corpus Christi locations

The popular seafood drive-in franchise closes after 50 years.
photo provided by Joe Escobedo
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 24, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the end of a culinary tradition and local legend.

It was the last day of business for Corpus Christi's Boat 'N Nets.

At their Kostoryz and Mcardle location, the line of vehicles snaked out onto Kostoryz and down the block as loyal customers rushed to the seafood drive-thru to get one final order of fried shrimp and rolls.

For many of those customers, a trip to Boat 'N Net was all part of growing up in Corpus Christi.

Gabriel Maravilla told Action 10 News Andy Liscano that he had to make one final run when he heard the news.

"I had to make an opportunity to make time to come out here and eat what my parents used to feed me when I was a kid every Sunday," he said.

Jessica Morales said she'll miss Boat 'N Net because it was affordable for her family. She was in tears when she recalled how it helped her struggling mom.

"My mom had 6 kids and it was hard for her so she would get a box and just feed us all out of one box," Morales said.

A spokesperson for the City/County Health Department said the franchise had been dealing with some inspection issues that they were working to resolve, but they finally decided to just close.

Boat 'N Net had been part of Corpus Christi culture for 50 years.

