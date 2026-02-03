GoFundMe created for second Corpus Christi officer shot in line of duty

A fundraising campaign has been launched to support Corpus Christi Police Officer Jose "Flo" Flores, who was shot in the arm while on duty last month and is unable to work the extra jobs his family depends on during his recovery.

The GoFundMe account was created to help cover medical bills, lost wages and household expenses for Flores, a husband and father of three who was injured during a Jan. 23 shooting incident that also left Senior Officer Alexandria Cano-Castro hospitalized with a head wound.

"While he is expected to make a full recovery, the injury has left him unable to work the extra jobs his family depends on, creating financial strain from lost wages and medical expenses," the fundraiser states.

Flores has two children currently in college and a youngest child who competes in select volleyball. The fundraiser describes him as someone who "works countless extra jobs to provide for his family and never hesitates to serve others."

The shooting occurred after officers located suspect Ricardo Rojas, 38, who is accused of killing 39-year-old Daniel Suarez on McArdle Road near Ayers Street. When officers pulled Rojas over on the 3100 block of Agnes Street about 45 minutes after the initial incident, they detained him, searched him for weapons and placed him in a patrol car.

Chief Markle said Rojas hid a gun and moments later, used it to opened fire from inside the patrol car.

Police Chief Mike Markle said Rojas shot Cano-Castro in the head and Flores in the arm. Officers returned fire during the encounter.

Flores was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, and Cano-Castro continues her road to recovery as well. Last week, Markle said Cano-Castro "has a long road ahead of her for recovery" from what he described as a "pretty traumatic injury."

A separate GoFundMe account for Cano-Castro had raised more than $20,000 to help support her long-term care, rehabilitation and unexpected expenses.

The fundraiser for Flores emphasizes his community involvement, noting that at his youngest child's school, "he consistently gives his time, encouragement, and support, quietly living out his faith through action."

If you'd like to donate to Officer Jose "Flo" Flores GoFundMe account, click here.

To donate to Officer Alexandria Cano-Castro's account, click here.

