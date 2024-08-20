Gloria Hicks Elementary receives $20,000 grant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Gloria Hicks Elementary is starting off its school year with a financial boost.

The school on Carroll and McArdle received a grant for $20,000 from the Hicks Family Subaru on Monday. The money will be distributed among teachers to purchase school supplies and other necessities.

"There's so much money that these teachers spend and they don't make a lot because they didn't get a raise," donor and philanthropist Gloria Hicks said. "They usually spend about $800 out of their own pocket."

Hicks Family Subaru, in collaboration with AdoptAClassroom.org, hopes that the money donated can alleviate some of those out-of-pocket costs.

Each teacher is expected to receive a box of school supplies, along with $500. The money will be used to purchase other needs for the upcoming school year online.

The donation was a big success last year, and the Hicks family hopes to do the same in 2024.

"They're wonderful children. I love every one of them. I wish I could take them home," Hicks said. "It's a great honor for me to help the school so we do a lot of extra things to make these kids feel special. Because they are."