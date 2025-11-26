Glide into the Holidays at Coastal Christmas 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 8th Annual Coastal Christmas returns for 2025 at the Hilliard Center — a festive, family-friendly winter tradition that invites the community to skate, shop, and celebrate together. Glide to holiday hits during hourly skating sessions (45 minutes on the ice followed by 15-minute breaks), enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, and soak up seasonal music and lights designed for all ages.

The hours for the skating rink are:

Dec. 5: 2 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 21: Noon to 9 p.m.

Dec. 22: 1 to 9 p.m.; sensory-friendly skating from noon to 1 p.m.

Dec. 23: Noon to 9 p.m.



Ticketing and accessibility are straightforward. Skate admission includes:

$12 — One skate admission + skate rental

$8 — One skate admission (bring your own skates)*

$8 ADA — Wheelchair access on ice (must be accompanied by an adult)

Free arena entry; prices apply only to skating

Free event parking

Hilliard Center

Sensory-friendly skating is back on Monday, December 22. Doors open at 11:00 AM and the sensory session runs 12:00 PM–1:00 PM. This hour is reserved for participants with a sensory skate ticket and offers no lights, no sound, and no crowds — and this year, Santa will be there for the sensory-skate session. Sensory session pricing:

$6 — One skating admission + skate rental

$3 — One skating admission (bring your own skates)

Families looking for a livelier evening can plan for the popular DJ late-night skate, which returns with neon lights and rotating DJs for an upbeat skating party atmosphere. Check the event schedule for specific late-night nights and DJ lineups.

Santa will be available for visits with free entry and free parking during the weekend:



Sun, Dec 21 | 11:00 AM–9:00 PM

Mon, Dec 22 | 11:00 AM–9:00 PM

Tue, Dec 23 | 11:00 AM–9:00 PM

Shop local at the Coastal Christmas holiday market featuring small businesses and makers:

Sunday, December 21 | 11:00 AM–10:00 PM

Monday, December 22 | 11:00 AM–10:00 PM Free entry and parking for market visitors.

Plan to arrive early for sessions and special hours (sensory skate requires its own ticket). Whether you come for a cozy afternoon with hot cocoa, a sensory-sensitive hour with Santa, a neon-lit DJ skate, or to browse the holiday market, Coastal Christmas 2025 has something for everyone — and is set to be a joyful way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

