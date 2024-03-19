Watch Now
Get your exclusive championship gear to celebrate the Islander Women's Basketball team's historic win

TAMUCC
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 19, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christ's Islanders Women’s Basketball team has clinched its first-ever Southland Conference (SLC) Championship, marking a groundbreaking moment for the program's legacy.

"This monumental achievement has secured the Islanders a coveted spot in March Madness for the first time, setting the stage for an epic showdown against the University of Southern California (USC), a No. 1 seed," said TAMUCC staff.

The Islander women's basketball game will be played on Saturday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN with a local watch party to be held at Brewster Street Icehouse Southside.

The Island University invites the entire community to show off their Islander spirit by purchasing official Islanders championship shirts, available for a limited time at TAMUCC 's campus Store and online.

TAMUCC's campus store at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is located in the University Center Rotunda. The Campus Store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Online purchases can be made through our official website at https://www.bkstr.com/texasamcorpuschrististore [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

