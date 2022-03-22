Get rid of unwanted old boats with the City of Corpus Christi's 'Vessel Turn In Program'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you got an old boat you want to get rid of?

The City of Corpus Christi will take it off your hands for free. The city's Vessel Turn-In Program (VTIP) is back.

The free year-round event had been put on hold for the past couple of years because of the pandemic.

The city's Solid Waste Services and Code Enforcement officers are spearheading the program along with the Texas General Land Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The year-round Vessel Turn-In program or "V-TIP" is available Monday through Saturday at the J.C. Elliott Transfer station.

It's located at Highway 286 and Ayers Street. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To qualify for the VTIP program, you must have proof of ownership of the vessel you want to get rid of.

You'll also need to remove all oil, gas and batteries from the vessel. They must also be clear of all waste and debris.

VTIP is a FREE program providing residents the chance to dispose of unwanted or inoperable boats, wave runners, jet skis, or boat trailers safely and legally.

Since 2017, the area VTIP program has collected 176 vessels, 65 trailers, and nearly 100 gallons of oil.

Vessels 26-feet in length or less accepted. Larger boats accepted but on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about the VTIP program contact the city's Solid Waste Department at (361) 826-1966.

