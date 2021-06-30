Gas prices up this holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You'll be getting less than bang for your buck at filling stations this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Gas prices are on the rise, and experts said an increasing demand is one of the factors driving the hike, as evidenced by the record-breaking 43 million Americans who will hit the road this weekend.

In fact, AAA said prices have been climbing since the beginning of the year. Right now, the national average is $3.10 a gallon.

So how are gas prices in Texas?

Not too badly: The current average for a gallon of gas in Texas is nearly $2.80, representing a nearly 5 cent increase in the past week.

The statewide average of $2.80 also applies to Corpus Christi, but the price hike has been higher for local drivers as the average price right now is nearly 10 cents higher than last week's price.

Compared to last year's prices, Corpus Christi residents have seen an increase of nearly 10 cents a gallon.

In cities such as Los Angeles, the price of gas has skyrocketed to close to $5 a gallon.