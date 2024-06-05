Funeral services announced for Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

SINTON, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department paid tribute and announced the funeral services for Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

Ortiz died on June 1, ten days after Corpus Christi police said he was struck while escorting a funeral procession.

On Tuesday, the department announced on their blotter that services for the Sinton native would be held at the San Patricio Fairgrounds in Sinton on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Ortiz began his career with the Corpus Christi Police Department in 2009 as a cadet in the police academy. Upon graduation, he served in the Uniform Division as a patrol officer.

The police department said Ortiz was a dedicated officer and a life-saver.

In 2014, Ortiz administered CPR to his father after he had a heart attack and collapsed. Doctors credited Ortiz' immediate action to saving his father's life. The department awarded Ortiz with a Life Saving Ribbon for saving his father's life.

Later that year, Ortiz was promoted to the rank of senior officer.

The following year, an employee with the Alabama Bureau of Investigations commended Ortiz for his professionalism while on duty. He received the award after

In 2016, Ortiz was awarded another Life-Saving Ribbon after saving the life of a person who was trying to commit suicide.

In 2017, he received a Letter of Recognition for taking three firearms off the streets in a matter of weeks. Around that time, he was chosen to be a field training officer. Field Training Officers train officers and act as supervisors, counselors, and role models.

The following year, he was transferred to the Traffic Division., he then served in the Motor Unit in the Traffic Division.

Ortiz leaves behind a wife and two children.