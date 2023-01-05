Fundraisers show support for family of girl killed by stray bullet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been an unimaginable week for the Silva family, following the death of their 11-year-old daughter, Amethyst, on New Year's Eve. Fortunately they have many people who care for them.

“It just broke my heart, my heart went out to them because—I have kids. I don’t think any parent should go through that, especially the way she passed away,” Julia Gonzales said.

Julia and Glenn Gonzales have known Robert and Melinda Silva for a couple years. They were devastated to learn about the death of the Silva’s daughter.

In a conversation with Melinda the next, the Gonzales’s didn’t hesitate to help.

“She goes we never even thought about losing our daughter. So, I said, OK well you know what don’t worry about it, we’ll take care of it,” said Julia, co-owner of Double J Jerky.

They organized a hamburger plate benefit for Saturday Jan. 14 at Talberts Tavern. The plate will include a hamburger, chips and drink for $8. A bake sale will also be there. Julia and Glenn are also raffling off a basket filled with jerky. There's no set price to enter, they just ask you to donate what you can to enter.

“It’s not just going to the burial," said Julia. "It’s going for the mom and dad, for the bills because they're not able to go to work because they’re so traumatized, hurting, broken hearted. They have other kids they have to feed.”

The support doesn’t stop there.

Robert is part of the local chapter of the Niner Empire, a San Francisco 49er fan club.

Niner Empire member James Galvan said Amethyst used to come to the watch parties dressed as a cheerleader.

They too, immediately wanted to help their friend.

“Again no one should go through that," said Galvan, a friend of Robert's. "Before I even knew, I woke up I had text messages coming in. Woke up to phone calls and people already reaching out to do something.”

They enlisted the help of someone with a lot of fundraising experience, Pete Trevino, to put on a barbecue benefit on Saturday Jan. 7 at Mi Ranchito Taqueria. Plates include chicken, sausage, rice, beans and a drink for $12.

Trevino said he'll never turn down someone in need.

“Me and the dad just had a conversation earlier today about it," said Trevino. "He’s just blessed of the fact that people that he don’t know that are coming together to help him, his wife and his family grieve through this time.”

With a connection to Sinton, people there have also wanted to help. They’ve organized another benefit for Sunday Jan. 8 at Alaniz Boutique in Sinton. There you can get a pulled pork sandwich, chips and drink for $10.

The Silva family did start a GoFundMe Page following the death of Amethyst. They did reach their goal of $15,000 for burial expenses. Still, these fundraiser organizers said this isn't about the money, but the support you can show the family.

“We really do truly want this family to know the community is 100 percent behind them," said Julia.

"You don't plan for this," Trevino said. "One thing we know about Corpus when it comes to something (like this), we're going to unite, we're going to come together."

All benefits will begin at 11 a.m. on their respective days and go until they sell out. All benefits have received donations to be able to purchase food for the events.

BENEFITS:

Saturday Jan. 7, barbecue plate at Mi Ranchito Taqueria . 6116 Ayers Street. Same plaza where Bowlero is.

Sunday Jan. 8, pulled pork plate at Alaniz Boutique . 109 W. Sinton St.

Saturday Jan. 14, hamburger plate at Talberts Tavern. 2422 Rand Morgan Rd.

To enter the raffle for the basket of jerky, you can stop by Double J Jerky during open hours or at the benefit.

