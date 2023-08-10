Full Send BBQ feeling twice the heat to serve you

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we experience the hottest temperatures of the year this week, local food ruck employees will be feeling twice the heat while on the job.

Full Send BBQ is a new local food truck located in downtown Corpus Christi. They have had multiple soft openings and have had to schedule them to begin in the evening due to the heat and their large BBQ pits that make their area even hotter while cooking. Owner Andew Pena says his family has been helping work the truck, but once he gets fully staffed, he will need to keep his employees cool.

KRIS 6 News

"These food trucks are like a metal box, and you're literally in an oven, so you have to do what it takes to kind of cool down, like take a 5-minute break so you don't overwhelm yourself," Pena said.

Their next soft opening will be this Saturday evening. Pena says they plan on placing multiple tents around the truck and having fresh drunks for all customers to help combat the heat while waiting in line to order.

The Full Send BBQ Truck is located right next to Gold Fish on Mesquite Street in downtown Corpus Christi.

KRIS 6 News

